Overview

Dr. David Day, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Day works at Childrens Eye Center Pllc in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Heterophoria and Esophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.