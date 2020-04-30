Overview

Dr. David Dawes, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Allen Parish Hospital and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



Dr. Dawes works at Focus Behavioral Health in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.