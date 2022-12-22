Overview

Dr. David Davis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at North Texas Comprehensive Cardiology - Sherman in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.