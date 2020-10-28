See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Overview

Dr. David Davila, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center - D.O. and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Davila works at Houston Cosmetic Surgery Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Cosmetic Surgery Center
    110 Vintage Park Blvd Ste 280, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 606-2980
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Bedsores
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection

Treatment frequency



Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 70 ratings
Patient Ratings (70)
5 Star
(68)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. David Davila, DO

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1063422582
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • General Surgery - Tulsa Regional Medical Center
Internship
  • Tulsa Regional Medical Center
Medical Education
  • University of North Texas Health Science Center - D.O.
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
