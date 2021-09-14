Overview

Dr. David Darr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Warsaw, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kosciusko Community Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Darr works at Provident Family Healthcare in Warsaw, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.