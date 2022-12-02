Dr. Dansdill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Dansdill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Dansdill, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Osf Saint Paul Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Dansdill works at
Locations
1
Roxbury Road Office324 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 398-9491SaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
OrthoIllinois - Riverside Office5875 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 389-9491Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- Osf Saint Paul Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- ECOH
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- The Alliance
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a good doctor He’s very personable and understanding what one is trying to explain. Pretty much always has some sort of solution.
About Dr. David Dansdill, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1841303369
Education & Certifications
- University MO
- University Ks School Med Wichita
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Internal Medicine
