See All Plastic Surgeons in Summit, NJ
Dr. David Daniels, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Daniels, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Daniels, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They completed their residency with Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center (New York)

Dr. Daniels works at Daniels Group in Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD
Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD
8 (30)
View Profile
Dr. Kamran Jafri, MD
Dr. Kamran Jafri, MD
8 (72)
View Profile
Dr. Moustafa Mourad, MD
Dr. Moustafa Mourad, MD
8 (10)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Nj Cosmetic Dentistry Associates LLC
    33 Overlook Rd Ste 403, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 598-8222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Birthmark
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Birthmark
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Daniels?

Dec 26, 2019
Dr Daniels took care of my daughter twice for stitches to her eye once at 2 and once at 4 and he was amazing! He made her calm and comfortable and I couldn’t ask for better results. He is one of kind!
Mills — Dec 26, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. David Daniels, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Daniels, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Daniels to family and friends

Dr. Daniels' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Daniels

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Daniels, MD.

About Dr. David Daniels, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1164520136
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
Residency

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Daniels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. David Daniels, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.