Overview

Dr. David Dang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.



Dr. Dang works at Harbor Arthritis and Med Clinic in Garden Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.