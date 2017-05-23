Dr. David Dang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dang, MD
Overview
Dr. David Dang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.
Locations
Harbor Arthritis and Med Clinic13872 Harbor Blvd Unit 1A, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 210-1300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently became a patient of Dr. Dang after not seeing a rheumatologist for 3 years from a lack of insurance. He was great ! Very thorough ,was very interested in my health history (asked a lot of questions),spent longer with me than anyone ever did before and while being very professional ,he also was warm and friendly. So often, my experience with staff in Dr offices is not professional and often seems incompetant, but his was very competent and that was nice to see. It starts at the top!
About Dr. David Dang, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1932162385
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dang has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.