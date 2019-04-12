Overview

Dr. David Daly, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Daly works at Cardiology Specialists of Acadiana in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Dyslipidemia and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.