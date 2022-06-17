Dr. David Dalury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dalury, MD
Dr. David Dalury, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Towson Sports Medicine8322 Bellona Ave, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 337-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
I cannot say enough about Dr Dalury. My leg was a complete mess. It required 2 operations to remove the metal and then a total knee replacement. My leg is almost as good as prior to my accident. Top Doc, I cannot say enough. His PA Mike and Nurse Julie are also outstanding.
About Dr. David Dalury, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Harvard Combined Orth Program
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Dartmouth School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery

