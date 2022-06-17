Overview

Dr. David Dalury, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Dalury works at Towson Orthopaedic Associates in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.