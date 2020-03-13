Dr. D'Agate has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David D'Agate, MD
Dr. David D'Agate, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Suffolk Heart Group Llp260 E Main St Ste 214, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 665-2255
St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center50 Route 25A, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 862-3504Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Suffolk Heart Group375 E Main St Ste 26, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-2255
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
One of the best Dr's I have, if not the best, very caring, and he takes his time explaining things to you in a way that you can fully understand. I have highly recommended him to friends.
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. D'Agate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Agate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Agate has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Carotid Artery Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Agate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Agate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Agate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Agate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Agate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.