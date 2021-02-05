Dr. David Cutler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cutler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cutler, MD
Overview
Dr. David Cutler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Akron, OH.
Locations
Montrose Sleep Center4125 Medina Rd, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (800) 941-6672
Summa Health Medical Group NEOCS Summa1 Park West Blvd Ste 350, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 376-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Honest, professional doctor that treats you like family. I trust him with my husband’s life , to give me a sense of direction with a calm and truthful outcome. Will return answers to your questions in the same day. Even out of the country , I would email him for answers I needed and he would respond immediately. He gives me reassurance that I’m headed in the right direction. What a peace of mind he renders to his patients.
About Dr. David Cutler, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
