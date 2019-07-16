Overview

Dr. David Cutler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Cutler works at Champaign Dental Group in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.