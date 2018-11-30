Overview

Dr. David Cuthbertson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Cuthbertson works at Ear Nose and Throat Associates of Lubbock in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Deviated Septum and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.