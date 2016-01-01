Overview

Dr. David Cute Jr, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Muncy.



Dr. Cute Jr works at Susquehanna Health At Warren in Williamsport, PA with other offices in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.