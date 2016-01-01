Dr. Curtiss Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Curtiss Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Curtiss Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Curtiss Jr works at
Locations
Metrowest Medical Center115 Lincoln St, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 383-8656
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Curtiss Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1033160577
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curtiss Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtiss Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtiss Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtiss Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtiss Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtiss Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.