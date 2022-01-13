See All Pediatricians in Tempe, AZ
Dr. David Curran, MD

Pediatrics
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. David Curran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Curran works at East Valley Children's Center in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Valley Childrens Ctr
    3200 S George Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 839-9097

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Nasopharyngitis
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 13, 2022
    I don’t write reviews often, but I felt inclined to write one for Dr. Curran and his office because of how kind and respectful they were to my family and I today. The reception team was friendly and helpful. The woman who came in to take my son’s vitals before Dr. Curran came in was also so friendly and sweet. Then Dr. Curran came in and he was wonderful. He took the time to get to know my family and I. He wasn’t rushed and he took his time to ask questions and be thorough. I appreciated how respectful he was and his kindness toward my son. In a world where it’s not always the most fun taking your kiddos to doctor appointments these days, I think Dr. Curran and his office made it such a great experience for us and we look forward to trusting him with my son’s health. Even from the first visit today, my husband and I feel confident Dr. Curran is a professional that we trust with our son and we are so happy we made the choice to choose him as our pediatrician.
    Danielle K — Jan 13, 2022
    About Dr. David Curran, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952309551
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Curran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curran works at East Valley Children's Center in Tempe, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Curran’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Curran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

