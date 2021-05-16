See All Vascular Neurologists in Saint Louis, MO
Vascular Neurology
Dr. David Curfman, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Curfman works at Neurology Associates in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Neurology Associates, Inc.
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 102B, Saint Louis, MO 63131
    Bjc Hospice
    670 Mason Ridge Center Dr Ste 300, Saint Louis, MO 63141
    The Vanderbilt Clinic
    1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 3930, Nashville, TN 37232

  Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HAP Insurance
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    May 16, 2021
    Dr. Curfman does an excellent job listening to my concerns and getting to the source of my headaches. Over the past few years, he has made adjustments when necessary to my medications and monitored the progress. I feel he is very open to suggestions and lets me advocate for myself and care. I have been very pleased with my continued care and management of my chronic headaches.
    V. Foilk — May 16, 2021
    Vascular Neurology
    English
    1619263720
    CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
    Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Dr. David Curfman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Curfman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Curfman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

