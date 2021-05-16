Dr. David Curfman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Curfman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Curfman, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Curfman works at
Locations
1
Neurology Associates, Inc.3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 102B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7080
2
Bjc Hospice670 Mason Ridge Center Dr Ste 300, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-7080
3
The Vanderbilt Clinic-1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 3930, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Curfman does an excellent job listening to my concerns and getting to the source of my headaches. Over the past few years, he has made adjustments when necessary to my medications and monitored the progress. I feel he is very open to suggestions and lets me advocate for myself and care. I have been very pleased with my continued care and management of my chronic headaches.
About Dr. David Curfman, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1619263720
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curfman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curfman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curfman works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Curfman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curfman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.