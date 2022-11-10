See All Ophthalmologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. David Cupp, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Cupp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.

Dr. Cupp works at Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Cysts and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc
    5775 Greenback Ln, Sacramento, CA 95841 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 339-3655
  2. 2
    Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc
    3939 J St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 454-4861
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Cysts
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cyclocryotherapy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 10, 2022
    The waiting room, the examinations and the consultation with Dr. Cupp are all very efficient well organized. The support staff is great; they are friendly, experienced, knowledgeable and professional. Dr. Cupp is outstanding for retinal care. I have been going to Dr. Cupp for three or four years, he is a treasure for me, for my eyes and for our community.
    Nov 10, 2022
    About Dr. David Cupp, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497901565
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Cupp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cupp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cupp works at Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cupp’s profile.

    Dr. Cupp has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Cysts and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cupp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cupp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cupp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cupp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cupp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

