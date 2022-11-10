Overview

Dr. David Cupp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.



Dr. Cupp works at Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Cysts and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.