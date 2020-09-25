Overview

Dr. David Cunningham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Cunningham works at Advanced Urology Institute in Ocala, FL with other offices in Oxford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.