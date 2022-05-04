Dr. David Cundey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cundey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cundey, MD
Overview
Dr. David Cundey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Dr. Cundey works at
Locations
Carolina Heart and Vascular Center137 MIRACLE DR, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 641-4874
Carolina Heart and Vascular Center440 Society Hill Dr Ste 202, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 641-4874
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience with Dr Cundy. Unfortunately for the last 2 months unable to get lab orders. Call the office to get his nurse. Tried to contact 5 times in 2months. Robin Pantoja
About Dr. David Cundey, MD
- Cardiology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1952487324
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cundey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cundey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cundey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cundey has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cundey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cundey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cundey.
