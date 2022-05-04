Overview

Dr. David Cundey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.



Dr. Cundey works at Carolina Heart and Vascular Center in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.