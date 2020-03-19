Dr. David Cummings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cummings, MD
Overview
Dr. David Cummings, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Big Spring, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tx Tech Health Sciences Ctr and is affiliated with Ballinger Memorial Hospital, Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital, Lillian M. Hudspeth Memorial Hospital, Mitchell County Hospital, North Runnels Hospital and Shannon Medical Center.
Locations
Shannon Clinic Big Spring2503 S Gregg St Ste C, Big Spring, TX 79720 Directions (203) 576-5576
Hospital Affiliations
- Ballinger Memorial Hospital
- Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital
- Lillian M. Hudspeth Memorial Hospital
- Mitchell County Hospital
- North Runnels Hospital
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, caring, and compassionate. He listens and doesn’t make you feel rushed. I have had nothing but wonderful experiences with him as my oncologist.
About Dr. David Cummings, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech Health Sciences Ctr
