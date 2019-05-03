Overview

Dr. David Cummin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Logan, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center and Hocking Valley Community Hospital.



Dr. Cummin works at DR DAVID CUMMIN in Logan, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.