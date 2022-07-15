Dr. David Cumes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cumes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cumes, MD
Overview
Dr. David Cumes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Cumes works at
Locations
Todd A Kanen M.d. Inc.5333 Hollister Ave Ste 210, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 964-6771
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cumes is like a top athlete who is older but can compete at the highest level. He is very smart and has a lifetime of experience. He has seen it all. He was the only doctor who got everything 100% correct. I am very thorough and saw 15 doctors so I ended up with the right answer to every issue (other doctors didn’t do very well). Frank
About Dr. David Cumes, MD
- Urology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans and Spanish
- 1366523938
Education & Certifications
- Johannesburg Hosp
- Johannesburg Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Urology
Dr. Cumes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cumes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cumes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cumes works at
Dr. Cumes speaks Afrikaans and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cumes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cumes.
