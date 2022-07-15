See All Urologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. David Cumes, MD

Urology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Cumes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Cumes works at Todd A Kanen MD Inc in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Todd A Kanen M.d. Inc.
    5333 Hollister Ave Ste 210, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 964-6771

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
  • Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 15, 2022
    Dr Cumes is like a top athlete who is older but can compete at the highest level. He is very smart and has a lifetime of experience. He has seen it all. He was the only doctor who got everything 100% correct. I am very thorough and saw 15 doctors so I ended up with the right answer to every issue (other doctors didn’t do very well). Frank
    Frank — Jul 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. David Cumes, MD
    About Dr. David Cumes, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366523938
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johannesburg Hosp
    Internship
    • Johannesburg Hosps
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Cumes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cumes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cumes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cumes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cumes works at Todd A Kanen MD Inc in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cumes’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cumes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cumes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cumes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cumes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

