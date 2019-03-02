Overview

Dr. David Culang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Culang works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.