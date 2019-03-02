Dr. David Culang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Culang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Culang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Culang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Culang works at
Locations
-
1
Beth Israel Medical Center Otolryngolgy10 Union Sq E Ste 4J, New York, NY 10003 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Culang?
Dr. Culang and his colleagues seem to be at the forefront of their field. I appreciate Dr. Culang's communication skills and have felt confident in the course of action he's set for me during my visits.
About Dr. David Culang, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Male
- 1336297886
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Culang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Culang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Culang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Culang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Culang works at
Dr. Culang has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Culang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Culang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.