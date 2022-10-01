See All Psychiatrists in Plano, TX
Super Profile

Dr. David Crumpacker, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (81)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Crumpacker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College.

Dr. Crumpacker works at Community Health Center of Franklin County, Orange, MA in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy-Plano Office
    6839 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 379-8222
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Plano Office
    5300 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 403-1463
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 01, 2022
    Dr. Crumpacker is very caring and compassionate.
    — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. David Crumpacker, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Greek, Hindi, Latin, Mandarin, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912996562
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Cornell University Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Crumpacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crumpacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crumpacker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crumpacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crumpacker works at Community Health Center of Franklin County, Orange, MA in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Crumpacker’s profile.

    Dr. Crumpacker has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crumpacker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Crumpacker speaks French, Greek, Hindi, Latin, Mandarin, Russian and Spanish.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Crumpacker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crumpacker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crumpacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crumpacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.