Dr. David Crumbie, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Crumbie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from East Carolina University Medical Center and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.

Dr. Crumbie works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in League City, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    UT Physicians Orthopedics - League City
    2555 Gulf Fwy S # 500, League City, TX 77573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-6000
    UT Physicians Orthopedics I - Pearland
    10905 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 130, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Knee Sprain
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)

Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 03, 2020
    He is an amazing doctor. Don't look at the negative reviews on here. I have read them and both of them might not have anything to do with Dr. Crumbie himself. He has performed 2 surgeries for me. He reattached my hamstring to my pelvis and did microfracture surgery on my tibia. Both went well and at the age of 40 I ran a 5:39 mile because of his skill and expertise. He makes you feel comfortable and at ease with surgery and does his best to make the experience painless.
    Aaron Smith — Oct 03, 2020
    About Dr. David Crumbie, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962563981
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Florida, Shands Hospital-Jacksonville
    • University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, FL
    • East Carolina University Medical Center
    • East Carolina University, Greenville, NC
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Crumbie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crumbie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crumbie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crumbie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crumbie has seen patients for Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crumbie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Crumbie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crumbie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crumbie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crumbie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

