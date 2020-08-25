Overview

Dr. David Cross, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Cross works at Pediatric& Adult ENTAssoc PC in Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.