Overview

Dr. David Cressy, DO is a Pulmonologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.



Dr. Cressy works at Northshore Oncology Associates in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.