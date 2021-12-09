Dr. David Cremer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cremer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cremer, MD
Overview
Dr. David Cremer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.
Strategic Therapy Center134 S Dixie Hwy Ste 103, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 552-6733
- 2 2627 NE 203rd St Ste 100, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cremer treated my siblings over 20 years ago. When my teenaged daughter was in crisis and in need of help I reached out to him. His work with my daughter ( along with a separate therapist) was instrumental is getting her back on track after the stresses and pressures of living through a pandemic and the struggles of middle school. His diagnosis and adjustments in meds have worked wonders for her mental, emotional, and overall well being. Him and his wife run his practice. They make a personable, professional team and I highly recommend them.
About Dr. David Cremer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1821174327
Education & Certifications
- 1994
- 1992
- 1989
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- University of Florida
Dr. Cremer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cremer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Cremer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cremer.
