See All Psychiatrists in Hallandale Beach, FL
Dr. David Cremer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Cremer, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Cremer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.

Dr. Cremer works at Strategic Therapy Center in Hallandale Beach, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Strategic Therapy Center
    134 S Dixie Hwy Ste 103, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 552-6733
  2. 2
    2627 NE 203rd St Ste 100, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Pediatric Counseling
Psychotherapy Services
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Pediatric Counseling
Psychotherapy Services

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cremer?

    Dec 09, 2021
    Dr. Cremer treated my siblings over 20 years ago. When my teenaged daughter was in crisis and in need of help I reached out to him. His work with my daughter ( along with a separate therapist) was instrumental is getting her back on track after the stresses and pressures of living through a pandemic and the struggles of middle school. His diagnosis and adjustments in meds have worked wonders for her mental, emotional, and overall well being. Him and his wife run his practice. They make a personable, professional team and I highly recommend them.
    — Dec 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Cremer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Cremer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cremer to family and friends

    Dr. Cremer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cremer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Cremer, MD.

    About Dr. David Cremer, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821174327
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • 1994
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • 1992
    Residency
    Internship
    • 1989
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Cremer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cremer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cremer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cremer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Cremer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cremer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cremer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cremer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Cremer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.