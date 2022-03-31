Overview

Dr. David Creech, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.



Dr. Creech works at Eye Specialists Of Delaware in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Cataract and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.