Dr. David Crawley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Crawley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waterford, CT. They graduated from University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Windham Hospital and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group5 Dayton Rd Ste 203, Waterford, CT 06385 Directions (860) 443-0622
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Windham Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Prostate procedure clearly explained by Dr Crawley at consultation. I knew what to expect.
About Dr. David Crawley, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1225324239
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crawley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crawley accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crawley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crawley has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crawley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Crawley speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crawley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crawley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.