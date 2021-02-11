Dr. David Crabtree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crabtree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Crabtree, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Crabtree, MD is a Pulmonologist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Community Hospital Of Staunton, HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Crabtree works at
Locations
Springfield Office2151 W White Oaks Dr, Springfield, IL 62704 Directions (217) 717-4404Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital
- Community Hospital Of Staunton
- HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Exhibited depth of knowledge on low immune system factors diagnosis, logical treatment, and good explanation of prognosis. Sincere, caring, attitude emitting confidence. We left feeling confident in his thoroughness of research and recommended approach. As supervising physician he confirmed and gave whole-hearted support of his PA-C, Eric Wolf's findings and diagnosis. Highly recommend both these physicians at Central Illinois Allergy and Respiratory. They cover many areas beyond allergies and respiratory conditions.
About Dr. David Crabtree, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1487605291
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crabtree has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crabtree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crabtree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crabtree works at
Dr. Crabtree has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crabtree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Crabtree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crabtree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crabtree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crabtree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.