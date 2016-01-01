Dr. David Coy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Coy, MD
Overview
Dr. David Coy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their residency with University Of Wa School Of Med
Dr. Coy works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coy?
About Dr. David Coy, MD
- Urology
- English
- Male
- 1023046240
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coy works at
Dr. Coy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.