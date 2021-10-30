Dr. David Cowin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cowin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Cowin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Oviedo Medical Center.
Dr. Cowin works at
Locations
-
1
SOAR Medicine7560 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 2014, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 951-5833Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Sea Spine Orthopedic Institute6001 Vineland Rd Ste 116, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (866) 816-7846Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday10:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cowin and complete staff are nothing short of Outstanding. A++ follow-up, clear guidance, and exceptional explanation of circumstances. 10/10 services across the board. I would recommend Dr. Cowin and his staff to anyone.
About Dr. David Cowin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871583021
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- University of Florida
- Darthmouth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cowin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cowin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cowin speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowin.
