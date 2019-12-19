Dr. David Cowen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cowen, MD
Overview
Dr. David Cowen, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, King's Daughters Medical Center, Pikeville Medical Center and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Locations
Dr. David Cowen771 Corporate Dr Ste 460, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 219-0299
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Pikeville Medical Center
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and courteous staff!
About Dr. David Cowen, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Toronto Sunnyboork Regional Cancer Centre
- University Of Kentucky
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- Indiana University
