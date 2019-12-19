Overview

Dr. David Cowen, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, King's Daughters Medical Center, Pikeville Medical Center and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Cowen works at David E. Cowen, MD, FACS Center for Oculoplastic & Aesthetic Skin Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.