Dr. Cowan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Cowan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Cowan, MD is a Dermatologist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Locations
BHS Dermatology102 Technology Dr Ste 230, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 482-0095
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cowan was very professional and explained every step of my procedure. I was extremely nervous and he put me at ease immediately. Highly recommend Dr. Cowan!
About Dr. David Cowan, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University of Rochester
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cowan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cowan has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.