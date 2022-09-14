See All Dermatologists in Butler, PA
Dr. David Cowan, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (7)
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Cowan, MD is a Dermatologist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cowan works at Butler Health System Derm in Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Dermatitis and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    BHS Dermatology
    102 Technology Dr Ste 230, Butler, PA 16001 (724) 482-0095

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Butler Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Warts
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer

Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare
    UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 14, 2022
    Dr. Cowan was very professional and explained every step of my procedure. I was extremely nervous and he put me at ease immediately. Highly recommend Dr. Cowan!
    Wendy — Sep 14, 2022
    About Dr. David Cowan, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1487795993
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Emory University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    University of Rochester
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cowan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Cowan works at Butler Health System Derm in Butler, PA.

    Dr. Cowan has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Skin Cancer, and more.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

