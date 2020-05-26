Overview

Dr. David Court Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashua, NH. They graduated from SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.



Dr. Court Jr works at DARTMOUTH HITCHCOCK MEDICAL CENTER in Nashua, NH with other offices in Concord, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.