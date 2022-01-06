Dr. David Corteville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corteville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Corteville, MD
Overview
Dr. David Corteville, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mclaren Northern Michigan, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Locations
Sands-Constellation Heart Institute101 Canal Landing Blvd Ste 8, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 239-7300Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Northern Michigan
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Corteville had a very positive influence on my life! His care while I was his patient was spot on and he helped me to move in the best direction with my health care choices. I am not sure anyone else would have been as sucessful as he proved to be for my medical needs. He pointed me in the proper direction and was a strong beneficial influence to the improvement in my life. He persisted in presenting my best options to dealing with my Atrial Fibrillation and ultimately led me to having the ablation procedure which put my heart in perfect rhythm and life is much better as Dr. Corteville had always said it would be. I hope others are lucky enough to listen and benefit from his talents as I have! Thanks Dr. Corteville!
About Dr. David Corteville, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy of Michigan
- University of California, San Francisco
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Univerisity Of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corteville has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corteville accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corteville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corteville has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease, Cardioversion and Elective, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corteville on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Corteville. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corteville.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corteville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corteville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.