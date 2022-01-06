Overview

Dr. David Corteville, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mclaren Northern Michigan, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Corteville works at University Cardiovascular Assoc in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease, Cardioversion and Elective along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.