Overview

Dr. David Cort, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Cort works at Mercy Clinic Digestive Disease in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.