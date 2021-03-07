Dr. David Corral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Corral, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Corral, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Kennedy and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Dr. Corral works at
Locations
Sewickley Urology Associates111 Hazel Ln Ste 100, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 299-8550Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Sewickley Urology Associates27 Heckel Rd Ste 100, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (412) 771-3266
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corral?
I got a vasectomy about a month and a half ago. My initial consultation was at the Ohio Valley office and was very comforting. The doctor was thorough and did not make anything weird. The actual appointment ended up being very nice also. The nurse (Nancy, i believe was her name) that took me back was very nice, understanding, and thorough. She really made me relaxed about the whole procedure. Doctor Corral was very professional. He talked me through every move he made and always made sure I was comfortable. The only reason I took a star off was that I had to clean myself up and I thought that was a little weird. After I was sewn up, I was instructed over to the sink to wash up and clean myself. It might be a liability thing with getting clothes dirty or something but I dont know. Honestly, it was very unexpected but all in all not a big deal.
About Dr. David Corral, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1982701009
Education & Certifications
- Anderson Cancer Ctr-U Tex
- Presbyterian University Hospital
- University of Pittsburgh
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- SUNY Upstate
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corral has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corral accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corral works at
Dr. Corral has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corral on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Corral. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corral.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.