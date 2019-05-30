Dr. David Corley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Corley, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Poulsbo19917 7th Ave NE Ste 210, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions
Franciscan Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Associates at St. Michael1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
A caring, compassionate, thorough and competent healer.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1780644096
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Dr. Corley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Corley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Corley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corley works at
Dr. Corley has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Corley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corley.
