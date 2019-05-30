Overview

Dr. David Corley, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Corley works at Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Bremerton in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

