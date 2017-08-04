Dr. David Copen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Copen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-6305
Surgical Services111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7155
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Copen was an excellent listener and he took a good history. His exam and evaluation was thorough and his ordering follow up tests was appropriate. He instills confidence.
- Cardiology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1871529974
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Yale
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Ohio State University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Copen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Copen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Copen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Copen has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Copen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Copen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copen.
