Dr. Cooperman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Cooperman, MD
Dr. David Cooperman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
David A Cooperman MD276 5th Ave Rm 507A, New York, NY 10001 Directions (917) 573-2209
Dr. Carolyn Bromley19 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001 Directions (917) 573-2209
Excellent longterm care
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1275697385
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Cooperman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooperman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooperman.
