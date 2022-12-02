Dr. David Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Cooper, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Cooper works at
Locations
Spine Team Texas - Rockwall3142 Horizon Rd Ste 100, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (817) 442-9300Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit from check in process to release after procedure. Dr. Cooper, nursing staff and all specialist were excellent.
About Dr. David Cooper, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Ponce Sch of Med
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cooper speaks Spanish.
253 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.