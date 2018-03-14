Dr. David Cooley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cooley, MD
Overview
Dr. David Cooley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Cooley Neurosurgical Clinic Inc.830 W High St Ste 204, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 229-8928
-
2
Parkview Neurosurgical Services1600 N Grand Ave Ste 508, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 595-7040
- 3 1924 Allentown Rd, Lima, OH 45805 Directions (419) 229-8928
Hospital Affiliations
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cooley is a very compassionate, extremely skilled neurosurgeon with a wonderful bedside manner. He is very detail oriented. I would and I have recommend Dr. Cooley to anyone who needs a neurosurgeon. He’s performed surgical procedures on three of my immediate family members and we were very pleased with the outcome. Lima is blessed to have him as a physician.
About Dr. David Cooley, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooley has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooley.
