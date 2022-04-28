Dr. David Conyack, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conyack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Conyack, DO
Overview
Dr. David Conyack, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Temple University Hospital (Pennsylvania)
Dr. Conyack works at
Locations
Center for Pain Medicine200 S Orange Ave Ste 201, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'd give 5 stars except My only complaint is the staff does NOT ANSWERS THE PHONE & do not forward reports to referring doctors. I finally got a return call from the triage nurse 2 days after I left a message ! I manage a medical practice- this is INEXCUSABLE. I don't know who manages this office but EVERYONE who is office personnel should be REPLACED asap! The office has a very poor reputation for answering the phones. Dr. Conyack really does have the respect of his peers. He is a really nice doctor who tells it like it is (which may not be what some patients are used to). I found him very personable & sincerely honest. I had my epidurals at Overlook Med'l Center & Frank and Paul who were in the OR were great.
About Dr. David Conyack, DO
- Pain Management
- English
- 1558402768
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital (Pennsylvania)
- Peninsula Hospital Center (Far Rockaway NY)
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conyack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conyack accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conyack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Conyack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conyack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conyack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conyack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.