Dr. David Connor Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. David Connor Jr, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Dr. Connor Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Neurosurgery Arkansas9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 750, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Appreciate the talent and the abilities Dr Connor brings. I had surgery 7 weeks ago and am able to walk pain free for the first time in several years.
About Dr. David Connor Jr, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner/Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - Shreveport, Louisiana
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connor Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connor Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connor Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connor Jr works at
Dr. Connor Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Traumatic Brain Injury and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connor Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor Jr.
