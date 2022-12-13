See All Neurosurgeons in Little Rock, AR
Dr. David Connor Jr, DO

Neurosurgery
4.5 (118)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Connor Jr, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.

Dr. Connor Jr works at Baptist Health Neurosurgery Arkansas in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Traumatic Brain Injury and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Neurosurgery Arkansas
    9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 750, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-0200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (107)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Appreciate the talent and the abilities Dr Connor brings. I had surgery 7 weeks ago and am able to walk pain free for the first time in several years.
    — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. David Connor Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508077884
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ochsner/Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - Shreveport, Louisiana
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Connor Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connor Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Connor Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Connor Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Connor Jr works at Baptist Health Neurosurgery Arkansas in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Connor Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Connor Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Traumatic Brain Injury and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connor Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    118 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connor Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connor Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

