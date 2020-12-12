Dr. David Conner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Conner, MD
Overview
Dr. David Conner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9 Executive Woods Ct, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions (618) 222-9383
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, professional, and explains things well. I would definately recommend him to anyone seeking a psychiatrist. He is also a good Christian.
About Dr. David Conner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1871589614
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
