Overview

Dr. David Columbus, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.



Dr. Columbus works at Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Loveland in Loveland, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.